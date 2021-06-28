Bear euthanized after Red Lodge home break-in

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials trapped and euthanized a young female black bear north of Red Lodge on June 23 after it broke into a home.
Despite the homeowners’ efforts to bear-proof their property, the bear was able to pry open a window and enter the house. The people were not home when the bear entered. When they returned, they called FWP officials, who trapped and euthanized the animal.
The break-in is reminiscent of last August when a mother black bear and two cubs entered Kathy Kenyon and Don Redfoot's home west of Red Lodge. Kenyon successfully shooed those bears out. On May 26 a Red Lodge man was cited after shooting a black bear in his backyard.
According to FWP, when bears enter homes the agency will euthanize the animals if possible since such behavior is dangerous to humans and unnatural for bears.
Red Lodge-area residents have reported seeing other bears around town and in adjacent subdivisions and ranches. FWP bear specialists expect the lack of spring moisture could affect berry crops, leading black and grizzly bears to seek out easy food sources near homes.
The incident serves as a reminder to people who live in bear country to bear-proof their properties. That includes putting all trash in bear-proof containers and keeping all property free of anything that can attract bears looking for food.
Residents can avoid conflicts by storing all garbage cans in a locked building until immediately before garbage trucks arrive, storing barbecue grills, pet food, horse pellets and livestock feed in a locked building. Home and business owners can remove all bird feeders and clean up apples, berries and other potential food sources. Bear-proofing also includes thoroughly cleaning decks and patios around barbecue areas to remove odors from previous cooking.
