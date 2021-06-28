Bear euthanized after Red Lodge home break-in

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials trapped and euthanized a young female black bear north of Red Lodge on June 23 after it broke into a home.

Despite the homeowners’ efforts to bear-proof their property, the bear was able to pry open a window and enter the house. The people were not home when the bear entered. When they returned, they called FWP officials, who trapped and euthanized the animal.

The break-in is reminiscent of last August when a mother black bear and two cubs entered Kathy Kenyon and Don Redfoot's home west of Red Lodge. Kenyon successfully shooed those bears out. On May 26 a Red Lodge man was cited after shooting a black bear in his backyard.

According to FWP, when bears enter homes the agency will euthanize the animals if possible since such behavior is dangerous to humans and unnatural for bears.