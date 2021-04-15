Bear mauling prompts forest closure near West Yellowstone

The Custer Gallatin National Forest implemented an emergency public safety closure on Thursday following a bear mauling near Bakers Hole Campground, north of West Yellowstone.

No information was yet available about the victim, their condition, the extent of their injuries or whether it was a black bear or grizzly bear involved in the incident, according to a forest spokeswoman. Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Forest Service investigators were on the scene.

The closure includes all forest lands on the east side of Highway 191 from the boundary with the town of West Yellowstone to Transfer Station Road #6794. The area closure is bounded on the east by Yellowstone National Park. The area is closed to all human entry and includes the popular Boundary Trail and Bakers Hole Campground. The campground opens for public use on May 1.

The area closure will remain in effect until investigators determine it is safe to re-open.

As bears become more active this spring it is important to remember to carry bear spray and have it readily accessible, hike or travel during the daylight hours, travel in groups if possible, make lots of noise and stay alert for signs of bears in the area. Finally, never approach a bear.

