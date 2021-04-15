Beartooth Mountain road closures extended due to wet conditions

The opening of five roads in the Beartooth Mountains near Red Lodge that was scheduled for April 15 will be delayed due to snowy and wet conditions.

The roads on the Beartooth Ranger District include: West Fork Rock Creek Road #2071, Silver Run Road #2476, Lake Fork Road #2346, Main Fork Rock Creek Road #2421 and Robertson Draw Road #2008. District staff will evaluate road and motorized trail conditions to determine when they are snow free and firm enough to travel over without causing damage.

April 15 is also when seasonal road and motorized trail closures go into effect for spring break-up in the Pryor Mountains. The roads include Pryor Mountain Road #2308, Red Pryor Road and Trail #2091, Stockman Trail #2850, Inferno Canyon Trail #2018, King Canyon Trail #2011, and the roads or trails that connect to them above the seasonal closures.

The Pryor Mountains also have an average snowpack. Continued snow and wet weather are affecting access to these roads and trails below their spring closure locations.

For additional information and updates on road and trail conditions contact the Beartooth Ranger District at 446-2103.

