Beartooth Mountain road closures extended due to wet conditions

Red Lodge sits at the base of the Beartooth Mountains.
BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette
Custer Gallatin National Forest
The opening of five roads in the Beartooth Mountains near Red Lodge that was scheduled for April 15 will be delayed due to snowy and wet conditions.
The roads on the Beartooth Ranger District include: West Fork Rock Creek Road #2071, Silver Run Road #2476, Lake Fork Road #2346, Main Fork Rock Creek Road #2421 and Robertson Draw Road #2008. District staff will evaluate road and motorized trail conditions to determine when they are snow free and firm enough to travel over without causing damage.
April 15 is also when seasonal road and motorized trail closures go into effect for spring break-up in the Pryor Mountains. The roads include Pryor Mountain Road #2308, Red Pryor Road and Trail #2091, Stockman Trail #2850, Inferno Canyon Trail #2018, King Canyon Trail #2011, and the roads or trails that connect to them above the seasonal closures.
The Pryor Mountains also have an average snowpack. Continued snow and wet weather are affecting access to these roads and trails below their spring closure locations.
For additional information and updates on road and trail conditions contact the Beartooth Ranger District at 446-2103.
Photos: Images of the Beartooth Mountains
Granite Peak
As seen from the Billings Rims, Granite Peak, center, is Montana's highest at 12,807 feet.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Beartooth Mountains
The ski runs at Red Lodge Mountain in the Beartooth Mountains have a fresh coat of heavy snow in this aerial view from 2009.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Beartooth skyline
This aerial view of the Beartooth Mountains was taken on Oct. 15, 2017, by Billings Gazette photographer Larry Mayer. Together with Matt Lemke, Doug Jones set about naming all of the visible, and some invisible, peaks on the horizon.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Beartooth Pass
A view of the Beartooth Mountains from Vista Point in 2017.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Goats
Mountain goat climb on rocks along the Beartooth Pass in 2017.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Goats
A mountain goat climbs on rocks along the Beartooth Pass in 2017.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Granite Peak
Granite Peak, Montana's highest mountain at 12,807 feet.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Clear water
An angler easily hooks cutthroat and brook trout from Hellroaring Lake in the Beartooth Mountains on Sept. 6.
BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette
Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River
The Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River flows from the Beartooth Mountains in Wyoming.
BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette
Drylands
Much of the area along the base of the Beartooth Mountains is dry country. The high peaks create a rain shadow to the east.
BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette
West Fork of the Stillwater River
The West Fork of the Stillwater River, the drainage that runs through the middle of this aerial photo, accesses some wild country in the Beartooth Mountains.
BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette
Granite Peak in the Beartooth Mountains
Granite Peak in the Beartooth Mountains, center, is the highest peak in Montana at 12,807 feet. A fresh dusting of snow covers the front in early June. June 5, 2013.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Amphitheater Lake
Amphitheater Lake is accessed via the Beaten Path in the Beartooth Mountains.
Brett French
Beartooth Aerial
The Beartooth Mountains are seen in this aerial view.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Granite Peak
The summit of Granite Peak is the highest point in Montana, at 12,807 feet.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Broadwater Meadow winter
Broadwater Meadow up the Lake Fork Trail in the Beartooth Mountains paints an idyllic picture in December.
MATT HOFFMAN, Billings Gazette
Boulder River
The Beartooth Mountains rise above the Boulder River south of Big Timber.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Boulder River
The Beartooth Mountains rise above a field of arrowleaf-balsamroot blooms along the Boulder River south of Big Timber.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Yellowstone River
The Yellowstone River provides a foreground for the Beartooth Mountains between Columbus and Reedpoint.
BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette
Calm morning
A calm morning provides a reflective view across Smethurst Lake in the Hellroaring Basin. Known for its high winds and fast-approaching weather, every now and then a calm day arrives at the lofty Beartooth Mountain site.
BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette
Gates of Mordor
Hellroaring Road rounds this corner with a view of a spire and the Beartooth Highway across the Rock Creek Valley.
BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette
Beartooth Mountains
A view of the Beartooth Mountains from Dunraven Pass in Yellowstone National Park.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Beartooth Pass
With no cars to contend with, cyclists take the whole lane on their way up the Beartooth Pass south of Red Lodge. In that short span between the snow being removed from the high pass and the highway being opened to motorized traffic, cyclists have it all to themselves.
CHRIS JORGENSEN, Billings Gazette
Snow blower
Crews plow the Beartooth Highway in 2012.
LLOYD BLUNK, Billings Gazette
Clearing the pass
At the Montana and Wyoming border on the Beartooth Highway, a snowplow prepares the last amounts of snow for the snow blower that follows behind the plow in 2012.
LLOYD BLUNK, Billings Gazette
Room with a view
Lake Favonius is nestled in the basin below Columbine Pass atop the Lake Plateau in the Beartooth Mountains. This view looks northeast toward the Stillwater River drainage. Even camping this high above the lake did nothing to limit the number of mosquitoes, which were plentiful.
BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette
Columbine Pass
Columbine Pass is at an elevation of about 9,800 feet. The pass connects the Boulder and Stillwater river drainages in the Beartooth Mountains south of Big Timber.
Brett French
Beartooth pass clearing
A snowblower clears the road of snow near the summit of the Beartooth Pass in May.
AUSTIN STEELE, Billings Gazette
First turns
Lynsey Dyer makes her first turns down the Gardner Headwall on June 16 as she explored the Beartooth Pass on skis as part of her
SheJumps.org group's visit to the area for a clinic and to celebrate small ski areas.
BRETT FRENCH, Gazette Staff
Scouting a route
Skiers shrouded in fog hike across the Beartooth Plateau to access a chute to ski down.
BRETT FRENCH, Gazette Staff
Snow cornice
A skier stands on top of a cornice at Beartooth Basin Summer Ski Area in 2017.
BRONTE WITTPENN, Gazette Staff
Pass skiing
A celebration of skiing and snowboarding is planned this summer at the top of the Beartooth Pass.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Billings skyline
The Beartooth Mountains form a backdrop behind the Billings Skyline in this view from Lockwood.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Jeff Lake north of Cooke City
Jeff Lake lies in the Goose Creek area of the Beartooth Mountains north of Cooke City. The area near Cooke City, Silver Gate and Red Lodge has many wild areas to explore.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Snowboard Camp workers start their snowmobiles
Red Lodge International Summer Ski and Snowboard Camp workers start their snowmobiles atop the Beartooth Pass in 2011.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Big office
Jay Pape rides on Henderson Mountain in 2011 with the Beartooth range in the background. As an OHV ranger, Pape will ride 50 to 75 miles a day on average -- 2,000 to 3,000 miles a season.
BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!