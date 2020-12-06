Beartooth peak naming project connects mountain range's fans

“It’s still my favorite part of Montana,” Lemke said.

After swapping information with Lemke via email, Jones decided he needed a better photo to work with on his project. He searched the internet and came across Billings Gazette photographer Larry Mayer’s Oct. 15, 2017, aerial view of the Beartooths.

In his 43 years at The Gazette, Mayer has taken hundreds of photos of the Beartooth Mountains from a variety of angles. The photo Jones came across was taken from the Lockwood area with the city in the foreground. It was an unusually clear day following a cold front that had passed through, clearing the sky of any haze, Mayer said.

With Mayer’s photo in hand, Jones decided to up the ante. In addition to naming the visible peaks taller than 11,500 feet in the photo, he decided to also name some of the prominent ones that were just out of sight. All told, the modified photo identifies about two dozen peaks, Jones said.

“I’m just a curious guy who got it started,” he said, “a bored old guy on a computer.”

Jones calculated that over the course of a month he spent about 40 hours working on the project in an old-school way that could admittedly be much easier with today’s technology.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}