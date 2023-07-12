Following last June's damaging flood, the Beartooth Ranger District has announced road work will be conducted on Glacier Lake/Main Fork Rock Creek Road, FSR #2421.

The project will start on July 20, and intermittent road closures are expected from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Prior to the main contract, road grading operations will be conducted, which may cause temporary delays and disruptions.

Due to limited turnarounds and narrow roads, only a few trucks can operate at a time. The contract has been extended until year-end, so expect ongoing traffic delays. Drivers should exercise caution.

"When completed, this much-anticipated road work will provide visitors with easier travel, so that they can experience the impressive beauty of the Hellroaring Plateau and Glacier Lake Trailhead," said Amy Haas, acting district ranger.

For more information contact the Beartooth Ranger District at 406-446-2103