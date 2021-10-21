Beartooths water quality study finds bacteria of the animal kind

As forest use has climbed during the COVID-19 pandemic and with many of those users unfamiliar with proper backcountry behavior, unpleasant toilet paper and poop piles have become more common in many areas.

"We have been seeing an increase in improper human waste disposal in popular backcountry camping areas," said Melissa Simpson, recreation program manager for the Custer Gallatin National Forest. "We are seeing unburied human waste and toilet paper, especially in areas that are very rocky and near lake shores where it is difficult to dig a cathole."

More restrictive regulations like requiring overnight users to pack commercial products like WAG (Waste Alleviation and Gelling) Bags for their waste aren’t common yet, except in high elevation areas where it’s near impossible to dig a hole or there’s heavy use.

"We have not been having in depth discussions on WAG Bags yet, but there may be a couple of key areas in the near future where we explore that option," Simpson said. "We currently focus on Leave no Trace messaging and educating visitors. "

The Absaroka Beartooth Wilderness Foundation, which conducts trail work in the forest, uses a portable latrine that the Beartooth Back Country Horsemen pack in for their crew, Cross said.