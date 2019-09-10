The Montana State Parks Foundation is publishing a weekly showcase of Montana State Parks' 55 properties.
Beavertail Hill State Park has a half mile of Clark Fork River frontage that provides fishing and floating opportunities. Boating is carry-in only. There are 24 developed campsites and two tepee rentals.
A walking/nature trail wanders through a thick canopy of cottonwood trees that takes about an hour from start to finish.
The park sits at an elevation of 3,615 feet and is 65 acres. RV and trailer units are limited to 28 feet.
Beavertail Hill is popular with anglers and campers. The park's location just east of Missoula near Interstate 90 draws a mix of locals and out of state travelers. Beavertail Hill became a state park in September of 1968.
The two Sioux-style tepees are 18 feet in size and can comfortably sleep six to eight people. They have no furnishings but do have indoor-outdoor carpeting, and a picnic table and fire grill outside. The tepees are also ADA accessible.
Beavertail Hill is one of Montana's busiest state parks based on the number of nights people camped at the park.
Activities at the park include: bird watching, boating, camping, fishing, hiking, photography, picnicking, and wildlife viewing.
During the summer, free interpretive programs are hosted in the amphitheater on Saturday evenings. Park rangers and other outdoor professionals use the programs to teach about history, geography, geology, and other nature-based topics.
The Montana State Parks Foundation helps fund work at parks, for more information log on to www.montanastateparksfoundation.org.