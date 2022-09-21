Becker Lake short trek into Wyoming portion of Beartooth Mountains

Given that it was a fall weekday, the 4-mile trail from Island Lake to Becker Lake in the Beartooth Mountains was relatively busy.

Fall has become a great window for active retirees to explore the woods with fewer folks around, along with graying newspaper reporters seeking the last few days of summer.

Island Lake Campground, just off Highway 212 east of the Top of the World Store, is a popular take-off point for day hikers, anglers and backpackers in the Wyoming corner of the Beartooths. A large parking area, courtesy of the Shoshone National Forest, is next to the lake’s boat ramp. This is where many hikers take off from. Starting out at an elevation of 9,500 feet, the shortage of oxygen is immediately noticeable despite the relatively level trail that skirts the Island Lake on its west side.

Just past neighboring Night Lake, the trail forks with the unmarked right turn to the route to conjoined twins, Mutt and Jeff lakes. After rock-hopping across the stream connecting the two lakes and negotiating a boulder field, the path makes its first serious climb. Not long afterward, long and narrow Becker Lake appears to the left.

Sitting at an elevation of 9,690 feet, Becker is stocked by Wyoming Game and Fish with plentiful pan-size brook and cutthroat trout. Note that a Wyoming fishing license is required to wet a line.

Campsites along the trail side (east shore) of the lake can be found for most of its length, hidden in small copses of whitebark pine and massive blocks of rock.

The lake is surrounded by the high peaks of the Beartooth Plateau to the east, with 11,409-foot Lonesome Mountain dominating the horizon to the northwest. The peak is a fairly moderate climb from the lake, good for those seeking an afternoon jaunt hopping across car-size boulders from their lakeside camp.