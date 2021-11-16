Benson wins 2021 Fall Mack Days fishing tourney

After nine weeks of lake trout fishing, Lonepine angler Mike Benson won the 2021 Fall Mack Days fishing tournament on Flathead Lake with 1,068 lake trout entries.
Benson had an 18-day average of 52.89 pounds. He fished 26 days of the 27 weekend fishing days. Laurie Kreis was the winner of the women's category with 352 lake trout entries.
The event concluded with 14,036 lake trout entries. During the nine week tournament 455 anglers entered, of which 128 anglers turned in one or more lake trout entries and qualified for the prize drawings.
Other top finishers included: 2) Felix Gauci of Stevensville with 902 entries and a 49.94 average and 19 fishing days; 3) Larry Karper of Florence with 751 entries a 37.56 average and 25 fishing days; 4) Sam Cusker of Bigfork with 600 entries and 32.5 average with 23 fishing days; and 5) Jack Kirkland of Missoula with 631 entries and a 31.78 average, with 24 fishing days.
Other top women competitors were: 2) Kim Mack of Helena with 102 entries; 3) Gina Schiff of Whitefish with 76 entries; 4) Nicole Peters of Missoula with 55 entries; and 5) Debby Sacchi of Thompson Falls with 51 entries.
John Gauci of Florence won the 70 and over category with 524 lake trout entries, and Paul Grove of Wyoming, Illinois, was second with 101 entries.
There was a tie in the 13-17 age category with nine lake trout entries caught by Alison Putzler of Kalispell and Blake Williams of Big Arm. Ashlin Peters of Polson was third with two entries. Wyatt Best of Florence won the 12 and under with five entries and second was Brynn Blowers of Missoula with three.
The annual Mack Days fishing events are sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes to reduce the lake trout population in Flathead Lake to help native fish species survive. Anglers competed for up to $200,000 in cash and prizes.