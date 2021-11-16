Benson wins 2021 Fall Mack Days fishing tourney

After nine weeks of lake trout fishing, Lonepine angler Mike Benson won the 2021 Fall Mack Days fishing tournament on Flathead Lake with 1,068 lake trout entries.

Benson had an 18-day average of 52.89 pounds. He fished 26 days of the 27 weekend fishing days. Laurie Kreis was the winner of the women's category with 352 lake trout entries.

The event concluded with 14,036 lake trout entries. During the nine week tournament 455 anglers entered, of which 128 anglers turned in one or more lake trout entries and qualified for the prize drawings.

Other top finishers included: 2) Felix Gauci of Stevensville with 902 entries and a 49.94 average and 19 fishing days; 3) Larry Karper of Florence with 751 entries a 37.56 average and 25 fishing days; 4) Sam Cusker of Bigfork with 600 entries and 32.5 average with 23 fishing days; and 5) Jack Kirkland of Missoula with 631 entries and a 31.78 average, with 24 fishing days.