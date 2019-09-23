A group bicycle campsite and improvement project at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park near Whitehall has been approved.
The Montana State Parks project will construct a group bicycle campsite with four raised tent sites, two bicycle racks, water and electrical access, fire ring, and a 10x12 foot shelter. The new group bicycle campsite will provide more camping options for touring bicyclists and support bicycle tourism in Montana. The sites will also be open to visitors who arrive at the park by other nonmotorized means, such as hiking or paddling.
In addition to the group bicycle campsite, the project includes installation of a shade shelter for visitors waiting for cave tours and renovation of the concession building. The improvements will help address the demands of increased park visitation.
You have free articles remaining.
During a 30-day public comment period 16 comments were received; all in support of the project.
To view the decision notice and draft environmental assessment now viewed as the final EA, visit stateparks.mt.gov and click on “Public Comment & Notices”.