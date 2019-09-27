The Montana State Parks Foundation is publishing a weekly showcase of Montana State Parks' 55 properties.
Big Arm State Park is located on the western shore of Flathead Lake and less than 20 minutes outside of Polson.
Flathead is the largest natural freshwater lake in the western United States. Twenty-eight miles long and 15 miles wide, Flathead Lake is renowned for its beauty.
Big Arm Bay is a popular destination for camping, swimming, fishing and picnicking. Big Arm's pebble beach is a popular place to get your feet wet or take a swim in the lake.
Mature pine and fir trees surround the campsites at the park. Other activities include fishing for lake trout, boating, swimming, camping, picnicking, bicycling, hiking the park trails, wildlife viewing, scuba diving, and water-skiing.
The 66th Montana Legislature took decisive action to keep Big Arm State Park in the state parks system in March of 2019, which helped save and protect it for years to come.
The park has flush and vault toilets, tent/RV sites, bear-resistant storage lockers, boat trailer parking, sheltered picnic tables, drinking water, grills/fire rings, firewood, picnic tables, trash cans, and coin-operated showers. RV/trailer size is limited to 30 feet in the 41 site campground.
There are also seven tent-only campsites available. Big Arm has also added two yurts, including one that is entirely ADA accessible. Plans for more yurts, cabins, and other accommodations are in the works.
You will need a joint state/tribal fishing license for fishing at this park and campers may stay only 14 days during a 30-day period. Pets are required to be on leashes. Fees are charged for day use and camping.
Big Arm State Park is a great place to start your journey to Wild Horse Island State Park, which is accessible only by boat. Wild Horse Island is a 2,163-acre state park that is home to bighorn sheep, mule deer, birds, and even a herd of wild horses.
The Montana State Parks Foundation helps fund work at parks, for more information log on to www.montanastateparksfoundation.org.