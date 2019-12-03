CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says the number of state hunting and fishing licenses sold to women has seen a marked increase over the past decade.
KGAB-AM reports that at the same time, men are buying slightly fewer hunting and fishing licenses.
The agency says 30.5 percent more women are hunting in Wyoming compared to 10 years ago.
You have free articles remaining.
Female anglers increased by 14.5 percent over that time.
Meanwhile, the number of men participating in both activities is down by about 5 percent.
Game and Fish Hunter and Angler Participation Coordinator Kathryn Boswell said the agency has been reaching out to women to get them more involved in outdoor activities and women are starting to see hunting as an activity that is accessible to them.