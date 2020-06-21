Big Lake swells with runoff as waterfowl nest south of Montana ghost town

In June of 1921, farmers in the Wheat Basin region were optimistic as “weather conditions have been ideal,” according to the Laurel Outlook newspaper.
“As a result record-breaking yields are anticipated,” the article predicted for the region, located in Stillwater County between the small communities of Molt and Rapelje, about 20 miles northwest of Billings.
More ground was being broken to sow grain and families were moving in. The future looked bright for the town founded in 1915 by John Stolte as Nora, before it was renamed Wheat Basin three years later. A bank, mercantile, post office, dance hall and lumber yard were built.
By 1920 the town boasted almost 100 residents. The Schumans, Nordahls, Riopels and Diltzals came from Minnesota, the Dakotas, Canada, Norway, Germany and Luxembourg to a foreign yet beautiful land.
Extinct
Now all that’s left of the community is the outline of foundations from now-vanished homes and businesses. The boomtown went bust following the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s. The town’s death spiral was marred by the savage murder of the local grain elevator operator, Mike Kuntz, and his wife Frieda by a local farm laborer, Frank Robideau. He shot the husband and wife in their car before pistol whipping their 5-year-old son, leaving him for dead.
Robideau attempted to blame a local couple before the revived boy regained his memory and identified Robideau as the murderer. “He denied participation in the crime until 11 o’clock Sunday night when, between heavy sobs, he blurted to the officers: ‘I did it. He was yellow,’” the Billings Gazette reported in a Nov. 30, 1937, article.
The last vestiges of the town’s presence — the old grain elevator where Robideau had parked the car containing the dead couple — burned in a 1997 fire.
Wildlife
Yet there’s life flourishing just south of the ghost town. Waterfowl and prairie birds have settled at the Big Lake Wildlife Management Area as the water body swells to about four-square-miles with spring runoff and rain before contracting from evaporation under the summer sun.
Big Lake is the last in a series of waterbodies that include Hailstone and Halfbreed national wildlife refuges. From the level upland views to the southwest reveal the Beartooth Mountains while to the west rise the peaks of the Crazy Mountains.
Such prairie waterfowl areas have become increasingly rare due to development, yet they are key nesting and stopover sites for waterfowl that may swell to 20,000 in good years, complemented by up to 30,000 shore birds.
Called a seasonal wetland or mudflat, the area is also home to mule deer, pronghorn, ground squirrels, burrowing owls and rattlesnakes that burrow under rock outcrops.
The basin in which the lake sits has been appropriately named Hailstone. Last August, baseball-sized hail pounded the area, killing an estimated 11,000 to 13,000 birds and injuring many others.
Aerials
Last week Billings Gazette photographer and airplane pilot Larry Mayer flew over the Big Lake area and photographed the barely visible remnants of Wheat Basin, as well as the fence lines and old Northern Pacific Railroad bed that are now covered with water.
It’s an almost post-apocalyptic view, made more poignant if you think of it through the lens of the nation’s current struggle through the novel coronavirus. The photos highlight how Mother Nature reclaims areas, as well as demonstrating the impermanence of human life and its creations.
The landscape scars — straight lines through the grass and water — are all that remains to remind today’s visitors of the people who once settled there with dreams and hopes of a bright future.
Reminisce
The homesteaders of Wheat Basin were a diverse and hearty bunch, some arriving in the wake of World War I. Excerpts from the “Wheat Basin Section” of the Laurel Outlook speak of those now gone.
June 15, 1921: “An airplane dropped in our midst Tuesday evening much to the surprise and delight of the people. After taking up Messrs. Kelly, Dommock, Joe Lutgen and August Swenson for short rides, the plane flew towards Rapelje.
“The garment club met three days this week, with Miss Doris Ingram as teacher. The garments are nearing completion and promise to be a credit to all concerned.
January 4, 1922: “Fred Molt recently sustained frozen hands, feet, nose and cheeks while attempting to make a trip from Billings to Wheat Basin. His car became stalled in a snow bank and he was forced to walk back to the starting point. He was accompanied by Mrs. Emil Riemer and Mrs. Rueben Moulton who took refuge at a farm house about a mile from the automobile.”
Farming
The newspaper also speaks to the main reason the homesteaders were there — to till the soil.
July 20, 1921: Hardy W. Campbell, noted scientific farmer, employed for demonstration work in the dry land farming section in several counties of this section of Montana, made his last trip for the seeding and cultivating period of the year in this vicinity last Friday. He left the same evening for his home in California.
“He made this trip for the purpose of getting pictures of some of the crops on farms where demonstration work had been done, which, it is understood, will be used by the Northern Pacific for advertising the farming possibilities along the lines.
“For, according to Mr. Campbell, in all his experience in other farming sections of the United States … there is no place where farm lands are more desirable.
“Nearly every farmer in the vicinity are of the first settlers, taking homestead nine to 13 years ago, and many of them have bought additional land. … They are an optimistic people.”
Manifest Destiny
The United States’ history of westward expansion is written large on this prairie landscape above the Yellowstone River, a place that’s brutally cold and windblown in the winter, hot and drier than a popcorn fart in the summer.
“There is not a prettier country in all of Uncle Sam’s out-of-doors than the country about Wheat Basin,” according to the Laurel Outlook’s one-time Wheat Basin scribe.
It's a beauty that hasn’t faded despite 99 years of wear and tear. The landscape remains pretty country with big, sweeping views that once enchanted our ancestors and still speak to an eternal vision of what’s wild and beautiful.
