Big Lake swells with runoff as waterfowl nest south of Montana ghost town

Reminisce

The homesteaders of Wheat Basin were a diverse and hearty bunch, some arriving in the wake of World War I. Excerpts from the “Wheat Basin Section” of the Laurel Outlook speak of those now gone.

June 15, 1921: “An airplane dropped in our midst Tuesday evening much to the surprise and delight of the people. After taking up Messrs. Kelly, Dommock, Joe Lutgen and August Swenson for short rides, the plane flew towards Rapelje.

“The garment club met three days this week, with Miss Doris Ingram as teacher. The garments are nearing completion and promise to be a credit to all concerned.

January 4, 1922: “Fred Molt recently sustained frozen hands, feet, nose and cheeks while attempting to make a trip from Billings to Wheat Basin. His car became stalled in a snow bank and he was forced to walk back to the starting point. He was accompanied by Mrs. Emil Riemer and Mrs. Rueben Moulton who took refuge at a farm house about a mile from the automobile.”

Farming

The newspaper also speaks to the main reason the homesteaders were there — to till the soil.