An additional 20 parking spaces will be added to Grey Bear fishing access site on the Yellowstone River west of Big Timber.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks issued a decision notice approving the expansion to keep drivers from parking along the adjacent North Yellowstone Trail Road, which can make it difficult for large vehicles to pass.

Currently, the FAS parking area can accommodate about 10 vehicles, which doesn’t meet the needs of increased floater/boater use in the summer. FWP plans to develop the additional parking lot within the confines of the site immediately south of the existing parking lot along with an interior roadway that would allow travel between the two lots.

The proposed project also includes the installation of gates to restrict access during the off-season and application of gravel to improve driving conditions on silty interior roadways and parking areas.

FWP noted in its decision notice: "Grey Bear Fishing Access Site has been overcrowded during peak months, typically on weekends. When compared to other area sites Grey Bear FAS currently has a small launch area with a portion consistently too soft or muddy to effectively use. This effort may for several years alleviate parking on the county road and develop a parking area that is a better example of what FWP can provide for Yellowstone River Access. An additional portion of Grey Bear FAS south of the railroad could be developed into parking in the future without creating use plan restrictions. If the site fills rapidly, with parking on the county road re-occurring, a review of recreational use of the site may occur, as well as considering additional parking."

The Grey Bear Parking Area Improvements EA can be found online at: https://fwp.mt.gov/public-notices/news/2023/apr/0412---grey-bear-fishing-access-site-parking-area-improvements.