The Bighorn River Alliance, a local nonprofit organization that advocates for Montana’s Bighorn River, will celebrate the opening of its new office in Billings on Thursday, Oct. 10.
The grand opening celebration will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the office located at 5000 Southgate Drive. The public is encouraged to attend and learn more about the organization and its work to protect the Bighorn.
For more information, call the Bighorn Alliance at 534-2915.