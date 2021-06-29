Bighorn Canyon NRA facilities ready for holiday weekend visitors

Even with lower than usual water levels, Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area has its facilities ready for the Fourth of July weekend.

The lake elevation as of June 29 was 3,627.93 feet. There is minimal driftwood on the lake this year. Boaters are reminded to use caution as even small amounts of driftwood can cause major problems.

This weekend Bighorn Canyon staff will be participating in the annual Operation Dry Waters program. Expect to see rangers on the boat ramps throughout the park over the entire weekend promoting boater safety and the new Jr. Skipper program.

Both Horseshoe Bend and Ok-A-Beh Marina are open. Fuel is available at Ok-A-Beh, along with pontoon rentals and a small store. The Horseshoe Bend Marina offers food, nonmotorized rentals and boat rentals. Boat tours occur daily. For more information about boat tours, call Hidden Treasure Charters at 307-899-1401.

All docks are in at Barry’s Landing, Horseshoe Bend and Ok-A-Beh. The swim beaches at Ok-A-Beh Marina and Horseshoe Bend are open. The floating comfort stations have been placed in Devil Canyon and Dryhead. Black Canyon docks and floating comfort stations have been installed, but because of low water there is a short wade to the campground. The Dayboard 9 boat-in camping site remains closed this summer due to black bear activity.