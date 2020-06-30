Bighorn Canyon NRA opens facilities for Fourth of July weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area's Ok-A-Beh Marina opened on June 24 and will now provide pontoon boat rentals, fuel and basic necessities in its small store.

This is the only place where fuel can be purchased on Bighorn Lake.

The docks and floating restrooms have been installed at Black Canyon, Day Board 9, and Devil Canyon.

The park attempted to open the Ok-A-Beh swim beach on Saturday, June 27, but it became very crowded and people were not following CDC guidance or the Crow Tribal chairman’s orders for social distancing. In consultation with the Crow Tribe, the National Park Service will keep the swim beach closed at least through July 15.

“With the recent increase in COVID cases in Big Horn County, we believe dispersed recreation such as fishing, boating, picnicking, and camping within Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area can be done safely," said park superintendent Mike Tranel in a statement. "However, the swim beach is too small to allow for proper social distancing given the level of demand we are seeing.”

Both of the park’s visitor centers remain closed. The Cal S. Taggart Visitor Center in Lovell, Wyoming has outside popup hours on Thursday, Friday and Sunday afternoons and on Saturday mornings.