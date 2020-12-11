Bighorn Canyon NRA superintendent promoted to Yellowstone job

Montana/Wyoming native and Billings Central High School graduate Mike Tranel has been promoted to deputy superintendent of Yellowstone National Park.

Yellowstone superintendent Cam Sholly announced the selection on Thursday.

Tranel, a 35-year veteran of the National Park Service, is currently the superintendent of the Powder River Group and oversees Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area, Little Bighorn Battlefield and Devils Tower national monuments and Fort Laramie National Historic Site. He has served in that position since 2018. He will arrive in Yellowstone in early February.

“I am very excited about this opportunity,” Tranel said in a park press release. “Yellowstone has been a special place to me for a long time, having grown up in the region and enjoyed many adventures in the mountains in and around the park over the years. One adventure included working two summers during graduate school at Bridge Bay Marina, a great base for exploring the backcountry. During that second summer, I decided to embark on a long-term career with the NPS, so Yellowstone for me is where it all started.”

As deputy superintendent, Tranel will serve as the chief operating officer of the park. Yellowstone is one of the largest operations in the National Park Service with 750 employees and a budget exceeding $65 million.