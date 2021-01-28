Bighorn ram's holey horn not caused by lightning

The outer sheath of their horns are made of keratin, the same protein found in hair, hooves and feathers. Keratin is considered “one of the strongest and toughest biological materials in nature,” according to a study by UC San Diego scientists published in 2018. The research goes on to point out, however, that “Keratin is dead tissue … which means it cannot be remolded or regrow once damaged.”

To study the structure of the sheep’s horns, the scientists cut into them and found that where impact was most common the horns were up to 1.5-inches thick, but hollow on the inside. They also studied the make-up of the sheep’s horns at a microscopic level, revealing how well-built they are to absorb and dissipate energy.

Holey

So the ram horns Chester purchased for his mount may not have been struck by lightning, although they certainly make for an interesting story.

“I have photos of another, younger ram that had a chunk out of its left horn,” Butts said in a recent phone call.

Other than the hole in its horn, he said the younger sheep appeared to be healthy. The older sheep, on the other hand, was in bad shape, unable to shed its winter coat when it was photographed in 2010.

Wild Horse Island, in Flathead Lake, remains one of the premier places to see and photograph bighorn sheep, Williams said. It’s also where the world record sheep lived, based on a scoring system used by hunters to measure the size of the horns. That world-record ram died in 2018. Its horns weighed 48 pounds.

