Bighorn River Alliance launches research initiative to better understand popular trout fishery

Projects could include fencing to ensure cattle aren’t adding sediment to the river by breaking down the stream bank or adding off-river water troughs. The Alliance is bringing science projects to Crow students, such as understanding how different soils affect water filtration.

“One of the goals in the long run would be for the tribe to have a larger economic benefit from the river,” Chalmers said. “We’re very sensitive to looking for opportunities to partner.”

Channels

The Alliance is also delving into side-channel restoration. To that end, the group hired a scientist to map the 83 miles of the river downstream of Afterbay Dam to its confluence with the Yellowstone River. From that research, geologist Karin Boyd identified 29 channels for possible reconnection to the river. Of these, she prioritized 13 as the easiest to relink.

“We want to unclog those arteries and open up that habitat,” Emery said. “We kind of have a big goal here.”

The side channels were cut off over time as the main channel became more deeply scoured by high water. As sediment built up at the mouths of the side channels vegetation took root.

Unclog