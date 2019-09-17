Construction will begin in October to fix the Afterbay boat ramp on the Bighorn River.
The project will affect launching from Oct. 7 to Oct. 19. During that time a temporary, primitive graveled launch area north of the ramp will be available as a single lane launch. Parking in this area will be limited to one automobile. Vehicles with trailers will be asked to use the overflow parking.
Anglers using the area should expect delays and traffic control and may want to consider using the Three Mile fishing access as an alternative.
The work is needed because the end of the Afterbay ramp has been damaged by erosion and breakage. There is a jagged ramp edge and significant drop-off to the river. During low river levels launching can be challenging.
The work is a collaboration between Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the Bureau of Reclamation, the National Park Service, and the Bighorn River Alliance. FWP and the NPS are sharing costs while the Bighorn River Alliance will help with outreach and traffic control during the project.
Reclamation will lower river levels if needed for a short time on the first day, Oct. 7, to allow the Park Service time to place a coffer dam around the work site to keep out water. Reclamation will then maintain river levels at the approximate winter release rate, which is projected to be between 2,200 and 3,200 cfs.
The goal is to maximize habitat protection as much as possible while allowing the project to move forward to improve access.