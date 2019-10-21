Repair scheduled this fall to the Bighorn River's popular Afterbay boat ramp has been delayed.
On Oct. 8 National Park crews and partners installed a coffer dam around the boat ramp to keep water off the ramp so a broken section could be taken out and new section poured. However, park employees were unable to seal the coffer dam tight enough to keep water from entering. Weather also presented some challenges. The coffer dam was removed on Oct. 16 and the ramp is again open for boaters.
You have free articles remaining.
“We are still committed to fixing the ramp and hope to have a project in place for the 2020 season,” said Bighorn Canyon superintendent Mike Tranel.
The end of the ramp has significant damage from water erosion. There is a jagged ramp edge and a significant drop-off to the river.