Shannon Blackburn – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks fisheries biologist in Billings – will talk about the state of the Bighorn River during a presentation to the Magic City Fly Fishers on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Billings Rod and Gun Club.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a fly casting tune-up for all skill levels. The Bighorn discussion will follow at 7 p.m.

For more information on the group, log on to www.mcffonline.org or email info@mcffonline.org.