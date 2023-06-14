Above average rainfall in the Bighorn River Basin is prompting the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to increase water releases from Yellowtail Dam in south-central Montana.

The agency plans to jump outflows from 8,000 cubic feet per second to between 11,000-12,000 cfs by June 20, according to a press release. Those releases affect trout angling on the blue ribbon stretch of the Bighorn River near Fort Smith.

“While we understand the increased flows may be a challenge to people recreating, boating or fishing in the area, we must emphasize the importance of managing reservoir operations for flood control and safety,” said Ryan Newman, Montana Area manager of the Bureau of Reclamation. "Visitors to the Bighorn River and surrounding areas should use caution and practice water safety recommendations like wearing a life jacket, and not swimming alone."

The Bighorn River Alliance, which has worked with Reclamation to stabilize spring outflows from Yellowtail, will be monitoring the water quality, trout spawning areas and bug life during the high water period.

Anne Marie Emery, executive director of the group, said the increased releases are due to Reclamation's inability to more accurately forecast runoff to the reservoir as more water falls as rain instead of snow. The group worries that the increased flows may stress the river's fish, as well as shock them as temperatures quickly fluctuate, Emery said.

If the wet weather pattern continues the rest of June and into July, there is a potential for the flows to increase beyond 12,000 cfs based upon inflow volumes to the reservoir.

Inflows to the reservoir are expected to peak above 16,000 cfs due to heavier than normal rainfall. According to Natural Resources Conservation Service data, on average the Bighorn River Basin receives 2.74 inches of precipitation during the entire month of June. As of June 12, the region had already received 3.33 inches of rain.

“Reservoir levels and river flows were in line with Yellowtail Dam operating criteria through May," Newman said. "Snowpack was melting off early with below average precipitation. However, the precipitation in the last two weeks added a lot of water to actual and forecasted inflows. This increase is needed to manage current and projected inflows, reservoir levels, and utilization of flood control space in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers."

The increase in water releases should boost North Dakota's Lake Sakakawea, downstream. As of Tuesday the lake's water level was at an elevation of 1,835 feet with inflows of 62,000 cfs from the Missouri and Yellowstone rivers. Outflows from the dam were 21,900 cfs. At full pool the lake's elevation is 1,850 feet.

Reclamation will continue to release updated information concerning flow rates as they are evaluated and changed. For more information about Yellowtail Dam water supply and projected operations visit https://www.usbr.gov/gp/lakes_reservoirs/wareprts/main_menu.html.