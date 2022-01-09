Bighorn River, reservoir fisheries in good shape, biologist says

“Typically we see fewer rainbows in the upper section,” she said.

Lower water flows in 2020 and 2021 have helped the spring-spawning trout recover.

“Some of them look like an A-run steelhead they are so big,” Blackburn said.

A-run steelhead are Snake River Basin sea-running trout that spend less time in the ocean. B-run steelhead typically spend two summers in the ocean and are therefore larger.

On the lower section of the river that FWP samples, which runs from Mallards Rest fishing access site four miles upstream, total trout numbers were 1,108 with 970 of those larger than 8 inches. Brown trout accounted for 483 fish and rainbows for 536. Because of mark and recapture techniques used, the individual species numbers don't always add up to the total.

"Rainbow trout numbers in the lower section have rebounded from historic lows in 2018," Blackburn said. "We saw a good range of size classes and sampled many small rainbow trout as well as large ones."

Bighorn Lake