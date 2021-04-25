Biking bliss in Yellowstone comes with some caveats

Musings

As you may have guessed, biking for long distances provides plenty of time for my mind to wander. In fact, it probably covers more ground than my bicycle. Consequently, my recent trip into Yellowstone provided fodder for a couple of odder themes.

Vehicles with Idaho plates seemed to crowd the shoulder more than others. Maybe that’s because there were more Idaho vehicles given the state’s nearness to Yellowstone. On the other hand, some vehicles with Idaho plates were also more likely to swing farthest into the opposite lane to provide cyclists a cushion, sometimes almost to the point of crashing into an oncoming car.

My buddy's closest brush with a car was one with Montana plates and a "Don't tread on me" bumper sticker.

You might guess the most common trash in the borrow pits would be plastic water bottles or face masks, it was actually orange rinds. Just because they are biodegradable doesn’t make it OK to toss trash out the window, folks.

The wind in Yellowstone seems capable of blowing from every direction over the course of a day. Riding into the wind in one direction doesn’t mean you will have a tailwind coming back.