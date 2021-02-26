Bill would require 4 landowners on expanded Fish and Wildlife Commission

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission should be expanded from five to seven members with four of the governor appointees required to be landowners working in agriculture, Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta, said on Thursday.
Lang’s Senate Bill 306 got its first hearing in the Senate Fish and Game Committee. The committee voted 7-4 on party lines to advance the bill to the floor.
“Landowners are the nest egg or the nurturing spot for all wildlife in Montana,” he testified. “I really think that’s important they be involved with that.”
The Fish and Wildlife Commission approves and modifies regulations presented by FWP staff regarding issues as varied as fishing and hunting regulations, as well as programs that pay landowners for easements, land purchases for wildlife habitat and public access.
Sporting and conservation groups, as well as two Democrats on the committee, questioned the direction of the bill, the latest of many introduced by Republican lawmakers to enact greater control over wildlife issues and the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ actions.
“It continues to seem like the Senate and the House are dictating to Fish, Wildlife and Parks, an agency that should be independent of political input,” said Steven Caphra, of Footloose Montana.
Comparable
Lang’s bill is similar to a separate bill already passed by the House. House Bill 143, sponsored by Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, would simply expand the commission from five to seven members. The boundaries for the areas the commissioners would serve are the same as the seven FWP management regions that divide the state. One commissioner is required to be an agricultural producer.
Giving landowners a majority presence in the commission overseeing hunting and angling regulations in the state puzzled Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, a former FWP supervisor. He noted that the agency derives more than half of its funding from sportsmen and women, that wildlife is owned by all Montanans and that it is FWP’s job to manage wildlife.
Lang did not disagree. Instead he went on to explain that wildlife are important to landowners since they feed them and that involving landowners more heavily in the commission could help build relations between hunters and property owners, although he did not explain how that might happen.
“So you understand that landowners have a little more than a license invested into wildlife, which we are proud to do,” said Sen. Steve Hinebauch, R-Wibaux, chairman of the Senate Fish and Game Committee.
Lang agreed, as did three representatives of agricultural groups and Walleyes Unlimited who testified in favor of the legislation.
“(Landowners) are the ones we depend on to feed and care for the animals,” said Bob Gilbert, of Walleyes Unlimited.
Landowners are also the people who deal with wildlife impacts, noted Nicole Rolf, of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation.
“Wildlife do live a lot of their life on private land,” she said. “Landowners often participate in Fish, Wildlife and Parks related activities whether it is Block Management, the Public Access Land Agreement, allowing public hunting, disease management, a number of things that give them a really unique and important perspective on these subjects that the commission reviews.”
Opposition
Nine opponents argued that confining four of the members of the Fish and Wildlife Commission to working agricultural landowners gives one group a veto-proof say in FWP issues, especially considering that a majority of Montanans do not work in agriculture.
“We have amazing private land stewards in Montana,” Bozeman hunting personality Randy Newberg testified. “They bear impacts of wildlife. They should have some representation, and through the process of having seven commissioners, that would give them by per capita, based on population, the more rural areas — probably Region 6 and Region 7 — would have more say than, if you want to call anything in Montana urban.”
Nick Gevock, of the Montana Wildlife Federation agreed. In written testimony supplied to the committee he wrote, “Montana FWP already works closely with landowners in making decisions on fish and wildlife management. Everyone has a seat at the table, and under current law a landowner is mandated on the Commission. In addition, FWP spends $30 million per year on programs that benefit landowners.”
Bitterroot Valley resident Marc Cooke said if the commission membership is going to be tied to special interests like agriculture, then nonconsumptive users should be given a seat as well. Cooke often speaks at Fish and Wildlife Commission meetings and in the Legislature as a wolf advocate.
Although the groups opposed Lang's bill no one argued against the idea of a seven-member commission.