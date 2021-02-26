Bill would require 4 landowners on expanded Fish and Wildlife Commission

Lang’s bill is similar to a separate bill already passed by the House. House Bill 143, sponsored by Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, would simply expand the commission from five to seven members. The boundaries for the areas the commissioners would serve are the same as the seven FWP management regions that divide the state. One commissioner is required to be an agricultural producer.

Giving landowners a majority presence in the commission overseeing hunting and angling regulations in the state puzzled Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, a former FWP supervisor. He noted that the agency derives more than half of its funding from sportsmen and women, that wildlife is owned by all Montanans and that it is FWP’s job to manage wildlife.

Lang did not disagree. Instead he went on to explain that wildlife are important to landowners since they feed them and that involving landowners more heavily in the commission could help build relations between hunters and property owners, although he did not explain how that might happen.

“So you understand that landowners have a little more than a license invested into wildlife, which we are proud to do,” said Sen. Steve Hinebauch, R-Wibaux, chairman of the Senate Fish and Game Committee.