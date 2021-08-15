Billings angler No. 3 in National Walleye Tour heading into championship

Before graduating from high school last spring, Billings resident McKeever Dahlberg was walleye fishing in tournaments with some of the best anglers in the nation.

Now ranked No. 3 in the National Walleye Tour as an amateur in the “co-angler” category, the 18-year-old is aiming to end the year in first place. To do that, he has to finish well at the championship on Minnesota’s Otter Tail Lake in September.

“I’m pretty sure I can make it up in one more tournament,” he said.

Dahlberg had led the pack of 189 amateurs after his first three tourneys, but dropped into third after the July tournament at Lake Oahe, in South Dakota, when he finished 66th. Greg Fischer, of Appleton, Wisconsin, now occupies the top spot with 710 points to Dahlberg’s score of 688.

Early starter

Dahlberg started fishing as soon as he could walk. By age 7 he was helping drive the boat, much to the surprise of people standing on the dock when he motored up. He got the itch for walleye while traveling to fish in Canada with his father and grandfather.