Billings angler No. 3 in National Walleye Tour heading into championship

Before graduating from high school last spring, Billings resident McKeever Dahlberg was walleye fishing in tournaments with some of the best anglers in the nation.
Now ranked No. 3 in the National Walleye Tour as an amateur in the “co-angler” category, the 18-year-old is aiming to end the year in first place. To do that, he has to finish well at the championship on Minnesota’s Otter Tail Lake in September.
“I’m pretty sure I can make it up in one more tournament,” he said.
Dahlberg had led the pack of 189 amateurs after his first three tourneys, but dropped into third after the July tournament at Lake Oahe, in South Dakota, when he finished 66th. Greg Fischer, of Appleton, Wisconsin, now occupies the top spot with 710 points to Dahlberg’s score of 688.
Early starter
Dahlberg started fishing as soon as he could walk. By age 7 he was helping drive the boat, much to the surprise of people standing on the dock when he motored up. He got the itch for walleye while traveling to fish in Canada with his father and grandfather.
He started out tournament fishing in the Montana Walleye Circuit two years ago. Once he decided to fish the national tournaments, his goal was to make it to the championship.
“He’s competitive,” said his father, Ty Dahlberg. “He’s made a name for himself really fast.”
To do that, he gets to the site of the tournament early to pre-fish with pro anglers. He’s been lucky to ride with top anglers like Gary Parsons, the only person to have won “Angler of the Year” titles in three open Professional Walleye Circuits. That’s according to “The Next Bite” television show’s website where Parsons is one of the crew that “spans North America in search of their favorite species, the elusive walleye.”
Parsons said he enjoys fishing with Dahlberg.
“He soaks up information like a sponge and seems to have a pretty good handle on all of the techniques that it takes to be a top-shelf tournament angler,” Parsons wrote in an email.
“I’ve learned tons from the tournaments,” Dahlberg said. “That’s what I’m there for. Next year I hope to be in my own boat.”
Fishing with a pro isn’t as stressful if the co-angler draws well, Parsons explained.
“They are pretty much at the mercy of their pro,” he said. “That being said, when you are leading Angler of the Year like he was at Mobridge, you would put a ton of pressure on yourself to catch fish and help your pro catch fish … as you’ll directly benefit.”
Moving up to the pro level will turn the stress up a notch, Parsons noted.
“Every day of practice and all of the preparation has to come together during tournament days to do well,” he said. “It’s a whole different world than the world of a co-angler. That being said, I think that he will do well, as he paid so much attention to the right details this year.”
Funding
Joining the walleye tour as an amateur angler requires traveling long distances from Montana and paying to fish foreign waters. This year’s tournaments were held in South Dakota, Wisconsin and Lake Erie. His best finish was seventh at Lake Erie.
So far, Dahlberg estimated it has cost about $3,000 to travel and fish. Payouts can be large, with pro winners banking $100,000 to a co-angler’s $10,000.
To fund his passion, Dahlberg solicited sponsorships from family and friends and works at Scheels sporting goods store. To go pro, he hopes to anchor bigger sponsors so he can purchase his own pro boat, which he said could cost $80,000 without discounts.
That amount would include one of the new electronic fish finders that provides real-time fish responses to an angler’s lure via sonar. The technology was key to Kent Andersen winning the Lake Oahe tournament, Dahlberg said.
“The new guys know all about the electronics,” said Anthony Wright, National Walleye Tour tournament director.
What’s more, younger anglers like Dahlberg — when matched with a pro for the tournaments — are sought out because they have no preconceived notions about how to fish, don’t mind bad weather and are agile, Wright added. Pros are matched with amateurs through a random drawing.
Personal best
When not on the road fishing tournaments, Dahlberg said Fort Peck Reservoir is his favorite spot to wet a line.
“You have so many options of where to go, it’s like five lakes combined,” he said.
However, his personal best walleye was a 34-incher pulled from Canyon Ferry Reservoir.
In tournament fishing, the biggest walleye he netted this year was a 31-incher on Lake Erie while trolling with planer boards. He liked fishing Lake Erie because of the vastness of the water — being able to boat way out and not see shore and still catch fish.
Ty said his son has been very self-sufficient since he helped sign him up for his first tournament.
“It’s been fun to watch him take off,” he said. “He took me out of the equation really quick.”