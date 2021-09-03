Billings-area hunter education classes scheduled

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has scheduled three week-long Billings-area hunter education classes in September and October. They are set for:

FWP Regional headquarters at 2300 Lake Elmo Drive in Billings Heights with registration and orientation at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, and classes running 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20-24. The final class on Sept. 24 will meet at 6 p.m. and include a field exercise at Lake Elmo State Park.

Shepherd Elementary School in Shepherd with registration and orientation at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, with classes running nightly from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11-15 and a field exercise at Lake Elmo State Park in Billings Heights the morning of Saturday, Oct. 16.

Yellowstone Rifle Club at 7212 Molt Road with registration and orientation at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, with classes running nightly from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11-15 and a field exercise at Lake Elmo State Park in Billings Heights the morning of Saturday, Oct. 16.

Students may register online at http://fwp.mt.gov and follow the links to Education, Hunter Education and Find a Class. Students also may register at the school during registration and orientation night. Students younger than 18 need the signature of a parent or guardian.

Montana law requires anyone born after Jan. 1, 1985, to complete a hunter education class or qualify as a youth apprentice hunter before purchasing a Montana hunting license. Hunter education classes are taught by certified volunteer instructors. They are free and open to all people who will be old enough to hunt this fall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0