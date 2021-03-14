Billings Cabela's acquires rare pallid sturgeon for aquarium

“Most individuals don’t have the chance to see a pallid sturgeon in the wild,” he said. “So with these fish we want to educate as many people as possible, and this was a good opportunity to do that.”

“We’re pretty proud of it,” said Randy Wagner, senior group sales manager for Cabela’s in Billings. “It’s a neat day for Cabela’s.”

Cabela’s large aquarium already contains a unique mix of other Montana native fish, including large rainbow, brown and brook trout. Wagner said the goal of adding pallid sturgeon to the tank is to bring greater awareness to the unusual fish and the “struggles it has endured.”

Ancient

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pallid sturgeon as a species have been around for an estimated 70 million years, which is why they are sometimes called living dinosaurs. The fish look ancient, with long arrowhead like snouts, bony plates instead of scales and a slender tail.