Billings Cabela's acquires rare pallid sturgeon for aquarium

Rare pallid sturgeon, a species that inhabits Montana’s Missouri and Yellowstone rivers, are now on public display in the Billings Cabela’s fish aquarium.
“It’s something a little different that you don’t see in every aquarium,” said Mike Ruggles, regional fisheries manager for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks in Billings, who helped coordinate the transfer. “It’s certainly unnerving when you have an endangered species in the tank.”
Only one other aquarium in the state features pallids, and that’s the Montana Wild building in Helena.
“We’re pretty excited to have an additional place to showcase sturgeon,” said Zach Shattuck, FWP’s Native Species coordinator, whose title should be Montana sturgeon general.
There are very few truly wild pallid sturgeon left in Montana’s rivers, an estimated 150 adults. Dams that blocked their migration upstream in the spring to spawn resulted in the sturgeon being listed as an endangered species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 1990.
Aquarium
The 18-inch long male fish, about 2 years old, came from FWP’s Miles City Fish Hatchery. They were left over from a disease test, according to Cory Hagemeister, hatchery manager, and could not be released into a river.
“Most individuals don’t have the chance to see a pallid sturgeon in the wild,” he said. “So with these fish we want to educate as many people as possible, and this was a good opportunity to do that.”
“We’re pretty proud of it,” said Randy Wagner, senior group sales manager for Cabela’s in Billings. “It’s a neat day for Cabela’s.”
Cabela’s large aquarium already contains a unique mix of other Montana native fish, including large rainbow, brown and brook trout. Wagner said the goal of adding pallid sturgeon to the tank is to bring greater awareness to the unusual fish and the “struggles it has endured.”
Ancient
Pallid sturgeon as a species have been around for an estimated 70 million years, which is why they are sometimes called living dinosaurs. The fish look ancient, with long arrowhead like snouts, bony plates instead of scales and a slender tail.
Stocking efforts have been successful in ensuring the species hasn’t died out. The annual release of hatchery raised pallid sturgeon in the Missouri River above Fort Peck Reservoir is about 250 juveniles, Shattuck said. Downstream from Fort Peck Dam, including the lower Yellowstone River, the goal is 400 juveniles per unique parents, according to the 2019 USFWS pallid sturgeon stocking plan. The idea is to mix up the genetics as much as possible by not stocking too many fish from the same parents.
As of 2019, a total of 19,000 young sturgeon had been stocked in Montana’s waters since the program began. The first hatchery-reared pallids stocked in Montana were released in the Missouri River above Fort Peck Reservoir in 1998.
The fish are stocked young to avoid disease outbreaks in hatcheries, which hit facilities — including Miles City’s hatchery — between the late 1990s and mid-2000s.
Because of their endangered status, the fish were provided to Cabela’s with strict oversight from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“It is very, very, very difficult,” Hagemeister said. “So it’s a really special thing that Cabela’s got them.”
Pallid sturgeon are a long-lived species in the wild, with individuals older than 50 documented. In captivity, however, the fish are likely to live much shorter lives, Ruggles said, maybe seven to 10 years. Pallid sturgeon mature slowly, not reaching reproductive age until about 15 years old. When full grown, one of the fish can measure 6 feet long.
Future
The cooperative stocking effort between FWP and the USFWS have provided hope for pallid sturgeon fisheries officials, including Shattuck. He’s looking forward to the completion of a new channel being dug around Intake Dam on the Yellowstone River that could provide the fish, as well as other native species, a way to move farther upstream.
The farther the fish can move above Lake Sakakawea, the more places they have to spawn and the better the chances are that their young will survive after hatching. Right now, scientists believe the young are drifting into Fort Peck and Sakakawea reservoirs where they die in a low oxygen environment.
FWP is also working with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on springtime flushing flows in the Marias and Missouri rivers. They hope to see improved chances of the wild sturgeon successfully spawning. Mimicking spring runoff encourages the fish to move upstream and spawn.
“Things are hopeful,” Shattuck said.