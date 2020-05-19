Billings man identified as person who died after fall into Boulder River at Natural Bridge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The person presumed dead after falling into the Boulder River in the Natural Bridge Falls area has been identified as a 48-year-old man from Billings.

Joseph James Crawford II slipped while walking off a marked trail and fell 50 to 60 feet into the Boulder River on Sunday, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office.

Crawford was swept downstream, through the falls and into the canyon below, the sheriff's office says.

The incident was reported to the sheriff's office at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Before his death, Crawford had been hiking in the Natural Bridge Area south of Big Timber, according to the press release. Crawford had been hiking with one other person.

Both the sheriff's office and Sweet Grass County Search and Rescue responded to the area Sunday, and search efforts continued through Monday with help from the U.S. Water Rescue Dive Team from Billings.

Monday at 5 p.m. active search efforts were suspended, but passive search efforts will continue through the coming weeks, according to the sheriff's office.