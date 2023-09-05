The Billings Rod & Gun Club will open its rifle range to the public on Sunday, Sept. 10, for a free sight-in day.

The big-bore range will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. so nonmembers can sight in their rifles for the coming hunting seasons. The event is free.

Range safety officers will be on duty and signs will direct visitors to the rifle range. Visitors are asked to observe the 15 mph speed limit on all club roads.

The Billings Rod and Gun Club is located at 2931 Rod & Gun Club Road, 3 miles west of the Billings airport, north off of Highway 3.