A presentation on Oct. 21 during the Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society meeting will focus on birds and other fliers that migrate to and through our region and what that means to them, their world and ours.
The talks will begin at 7 p.m. at the Mayflower Congregational Church, corner of Rehberg Lane and Poly Drive. The public is welcome, there is no admission fee. The presentations include:
Steve Regele, of the YVAS, will present some overviews of bird migration from various sources.
Megan O’Reilly, a wildlife biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, will discuss another group of migrants that use the Yellowstone River and south central Montana — bats.
YVAS member Mike Weber will update the gathering on his local work recording and monitoring nocturnal bird flyovers and on MPG Ranch efforts in recording and monitoring nocturnal bird flyovers in various Montana locations.
Jim Hansen, FWP Central Flyway coordinator, will talk about observations and understanding the Central Flyway, Yellowstone River corridor, waterfowl and other wildlife.