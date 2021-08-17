 Skip to main content
Bird of prey program Aug. 26 at ZooMontana

Eagle takes off

Jeff Ewelt of ZooMontana stands back while an eagle takes flight near the Yellowstone River in 2014

 BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff

Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area is partnering with ZooMontana in Billings on Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. for a program about birds (and maybe snakes).

ZooMontana’s education coordinator Katie Elam and Ranger Ellie Lorenz will talk about the raptors that live in Bighorn Canyon, featuring live birds of prey that call southeastern Montana home, like turkey vultures and red-tailed hawks.

Lorenz will also be set up before and after the bird program to answer questions visitors might have about becoming a park ranger.

For more information about the program, call Yellowtail Dam Visitor Center at 406-666-9961 or ZooMontana at 652-8100.

