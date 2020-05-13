Bison restoration proposal DOA

“They could essentially extinguish any future for bison in the state,” he added. “So we’re trying to make as much noise about it before the election and Legislature meets.”

History

One supporter of the project to restore a public herd of bison to Montana reflects an unusual historical agenda. Oregon author Doug Coffman wrote a book, “Reflecting the Sublime,” about a group of bison killed on an 1886 expedition to eastern Montana by William Hornady, chief taxidermist for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. As the animals neared extinction due to slaughter by market hunters, Hornady preserved six for a display at the museum.

The exhibition was dismantled in the 1950s and Coffman spent several years tracking the stuffed bison down. They are now part of a display at the Museum of the Northern Great Plains in Fort Benton, more than 150 miles upstream from UL Bend.

Coffman said the six taxidermy bison are “not just a dusty, musty history group,” but instead represent a symbol of the now imperiled prairie ecosystem. He signed on to the coalition’s restoration proposal in hopes that the project could demonstrate that public bison restoration is possible, that it is supported and doesn’t threaten ranchers.

“We have to do what’s right for the world of nature, and in the long run that’s what’s best for humans,” Coffman said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.