Black bear euthanized in Wyoming after attempted break-in

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has killed a black bear that was believed to be the subject of several complaints in northwestern Wyoming near Jackson.

Department officials and Teton County deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman on Saturday that a bear was banging on her door and windows trying to break into her home in Kelly, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.

"Both our game warden and bear biologist responded," department spokesman Mark Gocke said. "But the bear was gone by the time they got there."

The bear was later caught in a culvert trap using bait, sedated and shot on Monday, Gocke said. The department decided it was the quickest, most humane method to euthanize the bear.

"It was just not afraid of people at all," Gocke told the Jackson Hole Daily.