A nonresident hunter alerted conservation officers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game after mistakenly killing a grizzly bear.

According to a news release from the agency, the unidentified hunter, who is cooperating with an investigation, was hunting north of Upper Priest Lake in the Idaho Panhandle and mistook the animal for a black bear. Grizzly bears are listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act and cannot be hunted in the lower 48 states. Black bears are classified as a big game animal in Idaho and can be hunted in the spring and fall.

Idaho has small grizzly bear populations in and around the Selkirk and Cabinet mountains in far northern Idaho and adjacent to Yellowstone National Park in eastern Idaho. Grizzlies occasionally wander into the Clearwater Region, part of the Bitterroot Recovery Zone in central Idaho, which has been identified as having habitat suitable for the great bears.

On June 1, a coalition of conservation groups sent letters to Idaho Fish and Game and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department urging the wildlife management agencies to adopt rules that would require black bear hunters to take and pass a bear identification course.

Montana has such a course. Idaho has bear identification material on its website, and in its big game hunting regulation booklet the state lists hunting units where grizzlies are or may be present.

The groups, which include the Moscow-based Friends of the Clearwater, would like the two states to go further and said cases of mistaken identity are too common. It happened 14 times between 2010 and 2022 in the Greater Yellowstone Region, they said. Then in May, a Wyoming man shot and killed a grizzly he allegedly mistook for a black bear. The man, who turned himself in, was charged with killing or taking a grizzly without license or authority, according to a report in the Cowboy State Daily.

In 2007, a hunter from Tennessee shot and killed a grizzly bear in the upper reaches of Kelly Creek, a tributary to the North Fork of the Clearwater River in Idaho. That hunter also believed he was shooting at a black bear and turned himself in.

“All hunters are responsible for knowing their target, but wildlife managers have a heightened obligation when they allow black bear hunting in grizzly country,” said Lizzy Pennock, carnivore coexistence attorney at WildEarth Guardians in a June 1 news release. “Licensing bear hunters without certifying their ability to differentiate between a grizzly bear and a black bear is simply reckless — Wyoming and Idaho should require this common-sense measure to curtail these senseless deaths.”

Jeff Juel, of Friends of the Clearwater, said simple steps like an identification test would help protect grizzlies and serve to educate hunters about the bears.

“Without knowing what happened and what that person’s level of experience was, it couldn’t have hurt to have somebody go through a class on how to identify grizzly bears,” he said of the incident near Priest Lake. “Even in the process of doing that they might gain some appreciation of the species, what it’s about and the role it fills.”

Idaho’s bear identification material is available at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/bear-info/overview.