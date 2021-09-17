Black-footed ferret recovery, cloning topic of Zoom talks

To celebrate the discovery, recovery and successful cloning of black-footed ferrets, the Meeteetse Museum, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Draper Natural History Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West are sponsoring an online discussion.

On Friday, Sept. 24, at 8:30 a.m. individuals at the forefront of the ferret cloning efforts will talk on Zoom. Speakers will include Ryan Phelan, Revive and Restore; Oliver Ryder, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance; Shawn Walker, ViaGen; Angi Bruce, Wyoming Game and Fish; and Robyn Bortner, USFWS. Meeteetse’s own Dr. Lenox Baker will act as moderator.

To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZUFPHMeDQsaZOXFfVCXgOg. An in-person watch party will be held at the Meeteetse Library.

The discussion commemorates the discovery, 40 years ago, of a black-footed ferret on John and Lucille Hogg’s property along the banks of Wyoming's Greybull River. Thanks to that encounter, and curiosity, the last remaining population of black-footed ferrets was found. Biologists descended on Meeteetse, Wyoming, and began monitoring the ferrets.

The re-discovery and reintroduction story achieved another breakthrough on Dec. 10, 2020, when “Elizabeth Ann” became not only the first cloned black-footed ferret but the first cloned U.S. endangered species.

