Black Hills winter fishing brings out hearty breed of angler

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Spearfish resident Gavin Martz will tell you it takes a special breed of angler to try their luck during the winter months.

"Winter fishing is not exactly for the faint of heart," Martz said. "The waters are really cold; you're out in the middle of winter, and your hands are getting wet."

Martz said winter fishing requires a large amount of dedication.

He added an advantage is that areas seeing a lot of traffic at other times are kind of empty during the winter.

A fairly large contrast exists between winter fishing and other types. The time of year is only one of those differences.

"In winter fishing, you're not going to see very many rises," Martz said. "There will still be times that fish feed on top, just not nearly as frequently." He added a large majority of fishing is going to be done below the water.

Fishing is not as popular during the winter as at other times, according to Martz. He manages the Spearfish Creek Fly Shop and coordinates the guide staff to make sure all trips are going well.

Martz said Rapid Creek and Spearfish Creek are two of the area's most popular fishing spots.