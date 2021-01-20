BLM finalizes transfer of land to Montana to satisfy 1889 debt

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The first land transfer to the state in 2018 satisfied $1.82 million of the BLM’s $4.1 million debt. The final transaction will settle the balance of the liability.

“After 130 years, the BLM has fulfilled the State of Montana’s final land selections so that revenue from these lands can benefit Montana’s state school trust, and thus the children of Montana,” said John Mehlhoff , BLM Montana/Dakotas state director, in a press release. “I commend the cooperation of our public land partners and permittees in bringing closure to this historic project.”

The deal will put the lands under the management of the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. The agency leases out its lands for grazing and farming and also makes its timber available for harvest. Money raised from such activities go to the state’s school trust fund. For grazing permittees on BLM lands that are being transferred, that will mean an increase in cost since the state charges a higher rate per animal.

“After over 130 years, the completion of this historic effort is a win for Montana schools and our students,” said Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte in the press release.