A new trail system for bike riders, hikers, motorcyclists and horseback riders is being considered by the Bureau of Land Management about 5 miles northwest of Cody, Wyoming.

“As recreational use increases in the Newton Lake Ridge Special Recreation Management Area, an official trail system is needed to address sustainability, user conflicts and safety issues,” the BLM wrote in a news release.

“We’ve heard from the residents of Park County that they’d like trails to be designated and maintained by the BLM in the Outlaw Trails area,” said Cody Field Manager Cade Powell.

In its environmental assessment, the agency is recommending analysis of 14 miles of existing trails and another 9.6 miles of proposed new trail spread across the 1,949-acre area.

“Historically, users have used an existing network of cow trails on Bureau of Reclamation and BLM public administered land however, these trails have limitations as they are not designed for this type of use,” the EA noted.

New trails, 18 to 40 inches wide, would be professionally constructed and designed to ensure they are properly located and to avoid erosion.

“The BLM would decide what type of use may exist on the trails such as non-motorized, motorized, and/or e-bike use and class,” the EA noted. “The BLM has worked with the Bureau of Reclamation through a management agreement to establish a trailhead and facilities. The trailhead would include an information kiosk, visitor registration, picnic tables, shade shelter and a vault toilet.”

Over the past few years, the Cody Field Office has hosted and participated in public meetings and onsite visits to discuss conflicts between user groups and the need for a shared trail approach. A small working group representing varied recreational uses was formed to propose specific trail designations, which informed the BLM’s analysis.

The environmental assessment is available for review and comment on BLM’s ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2021725/510. Comments on the proposal should be submitted no later than Aug. 30.

For more information, contact the Cody Field Office at 307-578-5900.