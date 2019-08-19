{{featured_button_text}}
Bear-proof gear
BLM

The Dillon BLM Field Office has started a bear food storage device check out system that is free to the public.

Items include YETI coolers, Bear Kegs, Ursacks (lightweight food storage bag), and a portable 53 foot electric fence.

Items are available for checkout at the Dillon Field Office, 1005 Selway Drive, Dillon, Montana.

