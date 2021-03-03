BLM proposes 11,000-acre land purchase along lower Musselshell River

The land purchase would also make about 77 miles of existing roads and trails in the area accessible to the public.

In addition to this deal, the EA noted the “U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is pursuing an acquisition of approximately 756 acres (290 acres in Petroleum County, 466 acres in Garfield County) of privately owned land along the Musselshell River within the current CMR Refuge boundary.” These are adjacent lands also owned by the Egelands, according to Paul Santavy, project leader of the refuge.

"If it all goes through it will be a real boon for people who like public land and want to get out," Santavy said. "It will block together a huge chunk of public land."

If approved, the BLM portion of the land purchase would cut taxes to Garfield County by almost $6,800, and $420 to Petroleum County. BLM, along with other federal landowners, provide Payment In Lieu of Taxes — also known as PILT funding — to counties where it owns land.

“In 2020, Garfield County received $241,268 in PILT payments on 814,900 eligible Federally owned acres and Petroleum County received $97,612 on 335,039 acres,” according to the EA.