BLM proposes work across large swath of Fergus County

Across an expansive area spread from the Judith River east to the Judith Mountains, the Bureau of Land Management has assessed the condition of its lands with an eye to improving the habitat.
The “Judith to Judith” (J2J) project area contains roughly 167,000 acres of BLM and Upper Missouri Breaks National Monument land. The J2J is bordered by Arrow Creek to the west, the eastern Fergus County boundary to the east, the Big Snowy Mountains to the south and the Missouri River to the north.
Two lengthy documents have been posted online outlining the BLM’s study of the landscape, as well as the agency's recommendations for managing the land in the future. The options under consideration include alterations to livestock grazing permits, habitat restoration projects, prescribed fires and logging.
The public can weigh in on the proposals by commenting before Dec. 28. The Lewistown Field Office and Upper Missouri Breaks National Monument plan to start work sometime in 2021.
More information, relevant documents, and a venue for submitting comments are available on the BLM e-Planning project website at https://eplanning.blm.gov. Search using the NEPA number: DOI-BLM-MT-L060-2020-0019-EA.
Comments can also be hand-delivered or mailed to: BLM Lewistown Field Office, Attn: Robert Thompson, 920 NE Main St, Lewistown, MT 59457. Thompson can be reached by phone at 406-538-1910.
Documents
By reading through the documents the public will find details about the landscape as well as what work the BLM has planned. Here are a few interesting facts.
There are 111 grazing allotments across the J2J project area. Each one was examined by agency staff between 2012 and 2017. From that examination the agency’s staff found that 38 grazing allotments were meeting the standards for rangeland health, 71 were not meeting standards because of noxious weeds, nonnative vegetation, and disturbed waterways. Two allotments were not meeting standards because of current grazing practices. These two account for 1,457 acres.
Among the 111 grazing allotments, 151 grazing authorizations have been issued.
To improve the land, the BLM is proposing projects like stream restoration by creating fake beaver dams or planting willows, lighting prescribed fires and logging.
In consultation with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, it was decided that prescribed burns during the spring in portions of the Missouri Breaks in the DY-Trail unit should be avoided because it is an important bighorn sheep lambing area.
History
The history behind how the BLM ended up managing so much land in the area dates back to the late 1930s and 1940s following the Great Depression.
Under the Land Utilization Program the federal government purchased nearly 80,000 acres of submarginal agricultural land in Fergus County. The goal was to relieve the distress experienced by farmers and ranchers who had homesteaded on the land and gone broke. By voluntarily selling the land to the government the acreage would be retired from cultivation. In total, 11.3 million acres in 45 states were acquired for $47.5 million.
In Fergus County, the Central Montana Land Use Adjustment Project was the second largest submarginal land purchase area in the nation, according to the BLM. In place of individual land holdings, large grazing districts were eventually created.
“What the program actually did was to transform informal, open range ranching to bureaucratically managed ranching,” wrote Geoff Cunfer, of Southwest Minnesota State University, in a 2001 paper. “The LUP removed squatters grazing a de facto open range in preference for a ‘better’ class of local ranchers who subsequently acquired exclusive access to federally controlled range.”
