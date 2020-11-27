BLM proposes work across large swath of Fergus County

Documents

By reading through the documents the public will find details about the landscape as well as what work the BLM has planned. Here are a few interesting facts.

There are 111 grazing allotments across the J2J project area. Each one was examined by agency staff between 2012 and 2017. From that examination the agency’s staff found that 38 grazing allotments were meeting the standards for rangeland health, 71 were not meeting standards because of noxious weeds, nonnative vegetation, and disturbed waterways. Two allotments were not meeting standards because of current grazing practices. These two account for 1,457 acres.

Among the 111 grazing allotments, 151 grazing authorizations have been issued.

To improve the land, the BLM is proposing projects like stream restoration by creating fake beaver dams or planting willows, lighting prescribed fires and logging.

In consultation with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, it was decided that prescribed burns during the spring in portions of the Missouri Breaks in the DY-Trail unit should be avoided because it is an important bighorn sheep lambing area.

History