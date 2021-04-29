BLM releases final Travel Management Plan for Pryor Mountains

In an attempt to strike a balance between “providing access and protecting resources,” the Bureau of Land Management has released its final Travel Management Plan for the Pryor Mountains south of Billings.

Known for its wild horses, the Pryors have become an increasingly popular recreation area for a variety of recreationists. At last count in 2018, more than 17,000 people were visiting the BLM’s 80,000 acres and usage was predicted to increase about 3% a year.

Criss-crossed by old Jeep and mining roads, the BLM in concert with its federal neighbors in the Custer Gallatin National Forest and the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area have sought to clean up and connect what was long an unregulated mish-mash of user-created routes.

To that end, the BLM is now proposing to close about 47 miles of road. Fifteen miles of closure is for an unusual reason: potential health and safety concerns due to abandoned uranium mines in the Dandy Mine area. Less than five miles of road (combined) up Water and Timber canyons would also be closed to motorized use while remaining open to hikers and horseback riders.