The BLM Cody Field Office will host a public meeting at the Outlaw Trails parking lot on July 29 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the proposed expansion of the Cody Shooting Range Complex.
The BLM is preparing an environmental assessment for an application by Park County to expand the Cody Shooting Range Complex via the conveyance of 228 acres of public land currently managed by the Bureau of Reclamation. The BOR has submitted a letter of consent for the conveyance and a Notice of Intent to relinquish the current withdrawal of the land. The proposed conveyance would allow the shooting range to expand a public shooting range and a law enforcement range.
The proposed expansion area would intersect sections of the Outlaw Trails system that are within BOR-administered public lands. The proposed expansion does not include any trail closures or access restrictions to these trail sections. During the July 29 meeting the BLM will discuss the proposed expansion and continued access to the Outlaw Trails system.
The draft Environmental Assessment is available on ePlanning at https://go.usa.gov/xybYk. Comments must be submitted by Aug. 15 directly in ePlanning or by mail to Cody Field Office, 1002 Blackburn Street, Cody, WY, 82414.
Those who provide comments are advised that their entire comment — including the personal identifying information — may be made publicly available at any time. This includes their address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information, if they include that information in their comment. While those commenting can ask in their comments that the BLM withhold personal identifying information from public review, that cannot be guaranteed.
The Outlaw Trails parking lot is located approximately 4.5 miles northwest of Cody on Road 7wc. For more information about the meeting contact the BLM Cody outdoor recreation planner at 307-578-5926.