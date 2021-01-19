BLM seeks comment on Upper Missouri River Breaks land buy

Given its name and remote location, Rattlesnake Coulee may not seem like a place worth buying.

But the 317 acres in the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument ties together two isolated parcels for the Bureau of Land Management. That’s why the agency is seeking public comment on a proposal to purchase the land.

“Actually, Rattlesnake Coulee is about half a mile north of the parcel we're looking at acquiring,” said Zane Fulbright, monument manager, in an email. “There is a prairie dog town on the piece though, so there would be reason for rattlesnakes to be present.”

In 2020, The Conservation Fund bought the two parcels in Chouteau County, south of Big Sandy, with the idea of one day selling the land to the BLM. The land was listed for $225,000.

The BLM is proposing to buy the land to “enhance public access and recreation opportunities within the Missouri River corridor; to maintain or improve important wildlife habitat; to consolidate public ownership; and to reduce the management complications common with scattered landownership patterns,” according to the BLM’s environmental assessment.

Fulbright will decide whether to proceed with the purchase after the public comment period, which extends to Feb. 14.