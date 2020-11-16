BLM taking comment on travel management plan for Pryor Mountains

A virtual public meeting is set for Dec. 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. Preregistration is required on the BLM’s e-Planning website.

Controversial

The BLM’s travel plan comes in the wake of a similar document for the Forest Service on its Pryor Mountains acreage. That plan was completed in 2008 but wasn’t implemented until 2014 due to a lawsuit filed by the Pryors Coalition. The conservation group sought to cut the 124 miles of roads open to motorized use. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the group’s arguments.

Last year the Montana Wilderness Association protested when the BLM proposed allowing electric bicycle use on trails in the Pryor Mountains.

“Montanans made it clear that the agency needs to respect the law and the diverse ecological, cultural, and recreational values of the Pryors during its planning processes, and make site-specific decisions about how it manages these vital places,” said Bertram, of the Montana Wilderness Association. “MWA is continuing to carefully review the new environmental assessment, and we look forward to working with the BLM to secure a wild and sustainable future for the Pryors.”

Protected