BLM to celebrate 20th anniversary of Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.

To commemorate the milestone, the Bureau of Land Management will host a celebration on Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Missouri Breaks Interpretive Center, located at 701 7th St. in Fort Benton.

As part of the celebration, there will be no admission fee charged to tour the Interpretive Center on this day. New interpretive exhibits, special programs featuring guest speakers, booths highlighting the natural and cultural history of the monument and interactive games and activities are planned.

For more information about the anniversary event call 406-622-4000. You can also learn more about the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument on the BLM’s website at http://ow.ly/nVOh50FOiF8.

From Fort Benton to the James Kipp Recreation Area in the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge, the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument spans 149 miles of the Upper Missouri River, the adjacent Breaks country, and portions of Arrow Creek, Antelope Creek, and the Judith River. The monument was established by presidential proclamation on Jan. 17, 2001.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0