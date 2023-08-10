Hunters interested in accessing Block Management Areas can now scope out the 2023 lineup online.

The Block Management Program – through partnerships with private landowners, government agencies and conservation organizations – will provide access to more than 7 million acres of private and isolated public lands this season.

Hunters can request their BMA Access Guide online and can print individual BMA property maps and rules at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/access/blockmanagement.

The Block Management webpage allows hunters to download the Access Guide, up-to-date BMA maps and rules for every BMA enrolled in the program.

These BMA property maps and rules are important for hunters to know and understand for each property they plan on hunting. Not all rules or instructions for obtaining landowner permission are listed in the overview guide and are unique to each BMA. The website will also feature a list of BMAs that are restricted or initially closed due to fire danger. Hunters need to use extreme caution when afield due to dry conditions.

Individual BMA property maps and rules are also available at self-serve sign-in boxes, or by calling or visiting FWP regional offices.

Also, as in previous years, some BMAs may have varying dates they are taking hunter reservations. While reservations cannot start before Aug. 22, some BMA reservation start dates will be scattered throughout the season to better accommodate hunter demands. Hunters should check their BMA Access Guide or view the individual BMA map and rules to determine when or if a given BMA will start taking reservations.

Please remember to say thank you to Montana landowners who collaborate on access opportunities that benefit wildlife and public hunters.